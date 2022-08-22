Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next Month

The festival will be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District. 

Fort Wayne News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Carmel International Arts Festival Hosts Sister City Artists From Italy and Latvia at the Festival Next Month

The Carmel International Arts Festival is excited to host artists from two of Carmel's Sister Cities during this year's event, to be held September 24-25 in the Arts & Design District.

The VanRiper-Woodard Family Foundation has agreed to sponsor this very special part of the festival that helps to tie in not only the art of other cities and countries, but the values and cultures, as well.

The City of Carmel recently announced two new Sister Cities relationships with Jelgava, Latvia, and Cortona, Italy. Previous agreements are already in place with Kawachinagano, Osaka, Japan and Xiangyang, Hubei, China.

The Carmel International Arts Festival shares with the City of Carmel the mission of sharing the art and creativity of artists from two of these cities with visitors to this year's festival as a way to promote diversity of artistic expression and multi-cultural understanding.

"CIAF is excited to have the sister cities join us for the weekend to share their history, culture, and rich art heritage," said Jill Gilmer, president of the Carmel International Arts Festival Board of Directors. "I have met the artists and believe the city and festival spectators will love having them be a part of our Festival."

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard recommended that the Festival host the artists.

"During my time in Italy, while finalizing our Sister Cities relationship with Cortona, I was able to experience first-hand the art and culture of this region. I have also come to learn more about the art and culture of Latvia. I look forward to our residents and visitors having the chance to share in the experience as part of the cultural exchange of our new relationship. I appreciate the work that has been done by the Festival board to make this happen so quickly," said Mayor Brainard.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Fort Wayne? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort WayneELF THE MUSICAL Comes to Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne
August 9, 2022

Elf the Musical will be presented at the Arts United Center at Arts Campus Fort Wayne this holiday season. Performances run November 5-20, 2022.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in DecemberA CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to Salomon Farm Park in December
August 8, 2022

Summit City Music Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Carol returns to Salomon Farm Park in December.
Songbook Academy Concerts To Be Livestreamed This WeekSongbook Academy Concerts To Be Livestreamed This Week
July 19, 2022

Lovers of timeless popular music can watch online this week as 40 talented high school vocalists from across the country perform in three concerts hosted by the Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, Michael Feinstein.
CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!CONTEST: Win A Pair of VIP Tickets to A STARLIGHT SYMPHONY... AN EVENING WITH SARAH BRIGHTMAN in Las Vegas!
July 19, 2022

This October, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman will entertain her first exclusive Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. With these being Brightman's ONLY U.S. dates of the year, fans can travel from around the world to be enchanted by 'A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman.'
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the Athenaeum Theatre in OctoberTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to the Athenaeum Theatre in October
July 8, 2022

After four long years, NUVO’s 2015 and 2017 Best of Indy #1 pick for Best Locally Produced Play The Rocky Horror Show returns to the Basile Theatre at the Athenaeum this October! 