LIPS Fort Lauderdale Announces New Cast Members In Anticipation Of Its April 22 Opening

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining which was established more than 30 years ago before there was RuPaul's Drag Race, is back and more bodacious than ever! Lips is announcing its newest cast members - Tiffany Fantasia, Adriana Le Glam, Asheeria Pryce, Aaliyah Jae, Crystal Famouz and Karma Sutra.

These talented performers will make their debut during the venue's return on Thursday, April 22 with dinner shows Thursday through Saturday and Gospel Brunch every Sunday.

"Lips Fort Lauderdale is thrilled to introduce its newest drag legends in advance of our doors reopening on April 22," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "Our new additions, as well as our current cast, represent the top tier of South Florida talent and we're excited to showcase them as part of our unique brand of dining and entertainment which includes great food, signature drinks and a Las Vegas style show.''

New Thursday night show hostess Tiffany Fantasia has a loyal following with a repertoire of honors including Miss Ultimate Miami 2018, Ms. South Florida Illusions Plus 2015, Ms. Miami Beach Pride 2012 and featured emcee of the Miami Beach Pride Parade. Fantasia is also a resident entertainer for Curacao Pride.

Adriana Le Glam has been a headliner at New York City Pride for the past 10 years and has been on both the Bravo TV Series Housewives of New Jersey and Housewives of New York helping Sonja Morgan with her benefit show and. Asheeria Pryce is a former Mz. Nationz, Miss Duval Plus, Carolinas Continental, Illusions Plus, Miss Imperial and Florida Showstopper. Aaliyah Jae, Crystal Famouz and Karma Sutra are rising stars known for their show-stopping performances at local venues.

Guests will continue to see their favorite ladies of Lips including Amanda Austin, Nicolette, Franchesque Richards, Selena, Velvet Lenore, April Chanel, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicole T. Phillips, Mirkala Crystal and Trinity Beat.

In keeping with the tradition of Lips' nightly themed shows, the reopening will kick off with "The Divas" on Thursday nights, Glitz & Glam every Friday and Saturday and Lips' drag-a-licious Gospel Brunch on Sunday.

Guests will continue to enjoy a delicious dinner served by our ladies of Lips from a popular drag-themed menu which features salads, appetizers and entrees, including Chicken Marsala, Atlantic Salmon, Baby Back Ribs, Steak, Garden Vegetable Curry, Mushroom or Lobster Ravioli. Lips also offers a full bar serving its world-famous frozen cosmos and other tasty specialty drinks.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling (954) 567-0987. Follow us on Facebook @LipsFTL and Instagram @lipsfla, or visit www.lipsusa.com for more information.