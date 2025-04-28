The Helsinki Festival Will Return in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Helsinki Festival, Finland's premier multi-arts event, is set to captivate audiences from August 14 to 31, 2025. This annual celebration transforms the city into a vibrant hub of music, dance, theater, visual arts, and more, drawing both local and international talent.​

This year's lineup boasts an impressive array of performances, including the innovative ensemble Bang on a Can All-Stars, the esteemed Kremerata Baltica, and the renowned Chamber Orchestra of Europe. Opera enthusiasts can look forward to the contemporary piece Woman at Point Zero, while the iconic Huvila Festival Tent marks its 30th anniversary with 18 enchanting evenings by the scenic Tokoinranta. ​

Helsinki Festival is the largest arts festival in the Nordic countries, held annually in late summer. The festival’s aim is to make art accessible for all. The programme features classical and world music, theatre, dance, circus and visual arts as well as a range of urban events.

Helsinki Festival operates under the auspices of the Helsinki Events Foundation, established by the City of Helsinki. The executive body of the foundation is its Board. Members of the Board are elected by the Helsinki City Board to serve a two-year term.

