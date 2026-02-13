The Finnish National Opera and Ballet Will Perform PULSE in April

🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Finnish National Opera and Ballet will present the contemporary ballet program “Pulse” from April 24 through May 13, 2026, at its opera house in Helsinki. The production will run on select dates including April 24, April 28, April 30, May 2, May 6, May 8, May 9, May 12 and May 13, with each performance scheduled from 7 p.m. to approximately 9:20 p.m., including two intermissions.

Pulse brings three new works to the Finnish National Ballet, each with a distinct movement language and approach to dance, challenging the dancers while showcasing their brilliance and versatility.

The evening opens with Julian Nicosia’s contemporary dance choreography Lips on the ground, followed by –en mode marron–, created by French street dance pioneer Bintou Dembélé. The programme concludes with Hegoak by Larkin Poynton Olabarria, who also draws on street dance in his movement language. The work explores the tension between dreams and belonging.

The evening’s musical landscape, a mix of live orchestral performances and recorded tracks, creates striking contrasts, ensuring that everyone from first-time visitors to seasoned ballet enthusiasts can find their own favourite moment.

More than a mere stage performance, Pulse is also an event before and after the show, and during the interval. Dance always has its own rhythm, and on this evening, the pulse of street dance takes over the Finnish National Ballet.

Saat Broadway-uutiset WhatsAppissa Saat uusimmat päivitykset, uutiset ja eksklusiivisen sisällön suoraan sovelluksessa.