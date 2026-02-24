🎭 NEW! Finland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Finland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bluebeard’s Castle is now playing in Finland. Performances will continue through February 28, 2026.

This reinterpretation of Béla Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle paints an intimate and deeply affectionate portrait of an elderly couple affected by dementia. The exceptional production brings world-class soloists Susan Bullock and Michael Mayes within just metres of the audience, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

A man called Bluebeard brings his wife, Judith, home. In their living room, an immense crate holds the cherished memories they have gathered over decades. Time and again, Judith asks her husband to open it, and as he does, their memories spill out; a wedding, a child, a shared life.

But now, dementia is taking hold of Judith. She gradually slips away from Bluebeard, leaving him alone with the remnants of their life together.

Bluebeard’s Castle is a profound love story that evokes both joy and sorrow. The opera invites us to reflect on the fragility of memory and the enduring power of love, lingering in the mind long after the final note has faded.

This production of Bluebeard’s Castle is a co-production by Theatre of Sound and Opera Ventures.

