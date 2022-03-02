Tampere's Työväen Teatteri Reopens its Doors

The restaurant stage of Tampere's Työväen Teatteri opens its doors to the public again. In the middle of February, there will be a stand up club on Friday 25 February. ( Anna Rimpelä , Lasse Oikarinen , Robert Pettersson ), and in March the program will be in full swing as usual. There are 18 performance events per month. Blues lovers are promised two first visits from top domestic names in the sport. Saturday 5.3. the evening, which has been postponed several times, is finally taking place at the pace of Dr. Helander & Third Ward . The group, called the super line-up, enchants with their sense of style and know-how, as the members are "Blues Minister" Esa Kuloniemi, drummer Leevi Leppänen and a rugged singer

Ilkka Heinonen . Their recent album Traffic Jam On The Back Street was voted Blues Record of the Year by Blues News. The second blues gig of the month invites Tomi Leino Trio to the stage on Saturday 26 March. The tirelessly touring trio has gained a reputation in Europe not only for their own gigs but also as a touring band of American blues artists. You can apply for a more credible urban blues in Finland.

The returning visitors to March are Johanna Försti and her band on March 12. and Hanhiniemi - Rauhala MAD 19.3. The performers of the stand-up clubs of the month have also found their audience at the OSH Club in previous visits. 11.3. laughter is raised by Heikki Vilja , Tommi Tuominen and Krisse Salminen ; 25.3. Helena Pöllänen , Aatu Raitala and Anders Helenius .

The last performances started in theatrical songs

Three theater pieces will continue in the program of the TTT Club for the spring. So there are still a few opportunities to see the stand-up comedy Mars vs. Venus? 2 - A rematch, Ukkometsot , who tells the poetry that shapes the poetry of the words of power, and Ukkometsot , who talks about men's karaoke nights .

The OSH Club carefully follows up-to-date health safety guidelines and restrictions. The link to the instructions is updated at https://ttt-teatteri.fi/turvallisesti-teatteriin-2022/

March program at the OSH Club

Detailed information about the performances:

Interview requests, additional information and media tickets:

