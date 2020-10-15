Performances run October 20-November 21, 2020.

Tampereen Teatteri presents Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Performances run October 20-November 21, 2020.

The cruel power games within marriage and the truths revealed serve as components of Edward Albee's modern classic. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play about dreams, love and addiction; about everything the relationship is made of.

Director Marika Vapaavuori, whose previous work was the successful play Anna Karenina (2018) seen at the Tampere Theater, captures this role model of numerous marriage dramas and the best-praised play of all time.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tampereenteatteri.fi/naytelma/kuka-pelkaa-virginia-woolfia/.

Shows View More Finland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You