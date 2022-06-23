Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MRS OF THE THEATER Comes to Tampere in September

THE MRS OF THE THEATER premieres on September 9, 2022 at the Basement Theater.

Register for Finland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 23, 2022  
THE MRS OF THE THEATER Comes to Tampere in September

THE MRS OF THE THEATER premieres on September 9, 2022 at the Basement Theater.

The Ms. Tilda of the theater is a musical play about the director of Tampere's Työväen Teatteri a century ago, Tilda Vuori, who in many ways was one of the pioneers of theater of her time.

Tilda Vuori (1869-1922) was a talented and versatile professional actress, director, translator, playwright and teacher of acting. Together with the painter Kaarlo Vuori, he also influenced the development of Finnish stage art and theatrical costumes.

The authors are familiar with the extensive and previously unused letter material, so from the dust of the archives, a lively, funny, articulate, ambitious, international and patriotic, loving and courageous Tilda, "the lady who made us a professional theater," emerges on the scene.

Learn more at https://ttt-teatteri.fi/program/teatterin-rouva-tilda/



Related Articles View More Finland Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • CYRANO Movie Musical Postpones U.K. Release Date
  • ANYTHING GOES to be Broadcast on BBC
  • Cynthia Erivo Joins STRICTLY COME DANCING Judging Panel For 'Musicals Week'
  • BBC Announces SUNDAY NIGHT MUSICALS Series Line-Up