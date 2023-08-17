ROCKS IN YOUR POCKET Comes to Tampere Next Month

Performances are set to run 18 September - 6 November, 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

ROCKS IN YOUR POCKET Comes to Tampere Next Month

Rocks in Your Pocket comes to Tampere in September. Performances are set to run 18 September - 6 November, 2023.

Charlie and Jake,  Martti Suosalo  and  Mika Nuojua , go through the lives of many men in the play. The history of Ireland is also intertwined with human destinies and experiences.

Rocks in the Pocket is a phenomenon in Finnish theater - it has been sold out since 2002. So hurry up to get your tickets!





