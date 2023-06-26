INTO PEOPLE Comes to Tampere in September

Performances begin 6 September 2023.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

INTO PEOPLE Comes to Tampere in September

Kari Hotakainen's new play is a comedy about two clumsy guys who don't behave appropriately or predictably. As outsiders, they ask the wrong questions and give the wrong answers. Liisa and Matti have lived all their lives in Jätekukukula, but now they would like to become members of society. But does human dignity really belong to everyone? Will Liisa and Matti turn into people?

Humanity is a satirical description of what a person of the future must do to fit into society. In a cruelly funny way, it tells how those who don't really know anything and have no education can get stuck. Who does the jobs that are not suitable for others?

Performances begin 6 September 2023.





