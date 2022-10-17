Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FROM THE PARENTS is Now Playing at Eino Salmelainen's Stage

Performances run 12 October - 31 December.

Oct. 17, 2022  
The father and child are on their way to the kindergarten from their parents. The father has not been able to arrange a caregiver for the child and has had to take him along. When approaching the daycare center, the father notices that he is afraid and wonders about it himself. Why is the drama here now? At this parents' evening?

While other parents are fussing about birthday ice cream cold chains and anthelmintic medication, the father sinks deeper and deeper into himself. He has to confront other parents, parenting norms and his own prejudices. He has to face the needs of his inquiring child and his own incompleteness as a person.

- When did I become a person who fills out forms instead of playing with orcs and maahs on the floor?

Is it possible to be a good parent to a child if you are a bad parent to yourself? Has parenting become all about identity politics and a competition to see who does it best? How to say the world in a positive way to your child? How to act responsibly when your trust in good is wavering? In the end, is the eco-crisis a small problem compared to how toothpastes are distributed? What if you could just... escape everyday life?

Parents is a hilarious contemporary drama about upbringing, fatherhood and the demands of parenthood. Veikko Nuutinen 's previous play, Pasi Was Here , also seen at TTT, was awarded the Lea award for the best play text of the year in 2018.

Performances run 12 October - 31 December.


