DOWN HOME STONE Comes to Tampere in September

DOWN HOME STONE comes to Tampere in September. The Best Blues Club in Town! Be there or be square!

Doors at 20:00. Showtime around 21:30-21:50, after the behind-the-wall theater performance! You should come on time!

Advance tickets can be booked via the association's email blueslovers.info@gmail.com. Reserved tickets must be redeemed no later than 9:00 p.m. at Kive's ticket office, after which unclaimed tickets will go back on sale.

