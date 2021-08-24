Aleksanterin teatteri Announces Updated Safety Protocols

Aleksanterin teatteri's performance season will start on 19.8., when the regulations on public events are still valid during the summer. In the stands and elsewhere in the theater they follow 2 meter safety intervals and the theater is visited through main doors.

The new restrictions will come into effect on 20.8. and will be valid until 12.9. The theatre has adapted our activities to meet new regulations. For example, they have divided the audience into parcels and set each section their own entrance to the theater. The theatre will send detailed instructions to the ticket buyers of these shows at the beginning of next week.

You can check out the updated instructions in full here https://www.aleksanterinteatteri.fi/covid19-info