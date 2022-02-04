Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STEEL MAGNOLIAS is Now Playing at FMCT

Performances run through February 13.

Feb. 4, 2022  

FMCT presents Steel Magnolias next month as one of their mainstage plays.

A group of Louisiana women bond and gossip at a local beauty shop while following the marriage and motherhood of one of the customer's daughters.

Robert Harling's play made its 2005 Broadway debut after a 1987 off-Broadway premiere and successful 1989 film version. The play is alternately hilarious and touching-and, in the end, deeply revealing of the strength and purposefulness which underlies the antic banter of its characters.

Performances run February 2-5, 9-13, 2022.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/current-season/.


