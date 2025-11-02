Review: HADESTOWN - TEEN EDITION at West Fargo High School Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Originally conceived by singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell as a concept album in 2010 and later transformed into a Tony Award winning Broadway musical in 2019, Hadestown reimagines the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice through the lens of a Depression-era, jazz-infused underworld. With its fusion of folk, blues, and New Orleans style music, Hadestown is both timeless and urgent, a story of love, hope, and the struggle to resist despair.

This week, West Fargo High School Theatre brought Hadestown Teen Edition to life under the direction and lighting design of Kerry Horst, delivering a production that pulsed with energy, heart, and artistic excellence. From the first electrifying moments of “Road to Hell,” the audience was transported into a world both mythic and modern, thanks to a talented creative team and a phenomenally committed student cast.

Leading the show, Isaac Dutton gave a heartfelt and earnest performance as Orpheus, capturing both the character’s idealism and vulnerability. His chemistry with Josie Kendall’s Eurydice was deeply moving, particularly in their duets “All I’ve Ever Known” and “Promises.” Josie’s rich, expressive vocals stood out as some of the most emotionally powerful of the evening.

As the rulers of the underworld, Austin Saari and Mya McClaflin made a striking pair. Austin’s commanding presence and deep voice gave Hades the gravitas of a man both feared and pitied, while Mya’s dynamic portrayal of Persephone, along with her phenomenal vocals in “Livin’ It Up on Top” and “How Long”, brought warmth, sass, and heartbreak in equal measure.

Sylvia Holm’s Hermes was another highlight, guiding the story with charisma, impeccable timing, and stunning vocals that anchored the narrative. The trio of Amy Oduor, Leah Thompson, and Mariah Dennison as The Fates were mesmerizing, blending tight harmonies, sly movements, and an eerie synchronicity that perfectly embodied their otherworldly role.

Special credit must go to the ensemble, whose energy and precision made numbers like “Way Down Hadestown” and “When the Chips Are Down” absolutely thrilling. Every member contributed to the world-building on stage, turning group numbers into showstopping moments.

Behind the scenes, the production values were exceptional. The scenic design by Kerry Horst and Tim Kraft created an evocative, layered world that seamlessly shifted between the warmth of the upper world and the industrial chill of Hadestown. Shelly Hurt Geist’s costumes beautifully reflected the characters’ dual realities, while Tim Kraft’s sound design and Judy Henry’s technical direction ensured the production ran smoothly and sonically balanced. The orchestra, under Jason Carlson’s direction, brought Mitchell’s score to life with verve and precision, and Patrick Kasper’s choreography gave the show a pulse that never waned.

By the time “Wait for Me” and “If It’s True” echoed through the theatre, it was clear that this Hadestown was something special, a testament to what high school theatre can achieve when passion, talent, and collaboration come together.

West Fargo High School Theatre’s Hadestown Teen Edition was a triumph: a moving, musically rich, and visually stunning production that left the audience spellbound.

Photo credit: Renegade Photography

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Fargo News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...