Kathy Najimy To Host Screening of HOCUS POCUS at Fargo Theatre

Join actress Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson) for a live discussion and Q&A before a screening of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus! Kathy's career includes voicing Peggy Hill on the animated TV series King of the Hill, Sister Act and Dumplin' on Netflix.

Participate in a Halloween costume contest before Kathy shares behind-the-scenes stories and answers audience questions live, in-person in a spooktacular evening for all!

Pre-show VIP photo-op includes a picture with Kathy Najimy and best seats in the house!

Hocus Pocus followed three witch sisters who, after having been cursed since 1693 in Salem, are inadvertently resurrected 300 years later by a boy whose family has moved from Los Angeles to Salem. However, as the witches try to acclimate to the 20th Century, they discover - to their horror - that Halloween has become a holiday.

Tickets are now available here: https://fargotheatre.org/event/kathy-najimy-live-w-a-screening-of-hocus-pocus/