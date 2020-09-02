Fargo Theatre Postpones Two Upcoming Concerts to 2021

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new show dates.

Fargo Theatre has to postpone two more concerts as the venue continues to be shutdown due to the current global health crisis, reports KVRR Local News.

The two shows are Bee Gees Gold and Three Dog Night.

Bee Gees Gold has been moved to Thursday, May 27th, 2021 while Three Dog Night has been moved to November 14th, 2021. Both shows were originally scheduled for this fall.

Read the full story HERE.

Built in 1926 as a cinema and vaudeville theatre, the beautifully restored Fargo Theatre now serves as an art house theatre featuring independent and foreign film. The Theatre is also Fargo's hottest downtown venue for concerts and other live events. In spring of 2009, the Fargo Theatre opened a second auditorium to increase our offering of film and event programming. The Fargo Theatre is a non-profit organization and was placed on the National Register of Historical Places by the United States Department of the Interior.

