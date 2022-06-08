Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Announces New Dates For 9 TO 5

In order for the entire cast of 9 to 5 to be able to perform the full run of this incredible show, Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre has moved the performance dates to July 19-25.

For any patrons who had booked tickets for the original run in June, you will receive a pre-sale link for early access to tickets for the new July dates. If you wish to exchange for a different performance, please contact us at 701-235-1901. If the company doesn't hear from you by early next week, your ticket order will be fully refunded.

Tickets will then be available for public sale starting June 15th.

Learn more at https://fmct.org/.