FROM THE HEARTLAND Screening Comes to Fargo Theatre

CommonGround North Dakota, a group of local farmers dedicated to sharing the real story of agriculture, invites audiences to a special screening of From the Heartland. This heartwarming film offers a unique look into the lives of farmers and the work that goes into producing the food we all enjoy.

This event is completely free and open to everyone! Whether you’re curious about farming, want to learn more about where your food comes from, or just want a fun night out, we’d love to have you join us.

Date: March 26, 2025

Location: Fargo Theatre

Cost: Free to attend!

After the movie, stick around for an opportunity to meet and chat with local farmers. They’ll be available to answer any questions you might have about modern-day farming—whether it’s about sustainability, technology, or what life on the farm is really like.

