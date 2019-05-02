CHICAGO Comes to Fargodome 5/21!

May. 2, 2019  
CHICAGO Comes to Fargodome 5/21!CHICAGO is bringing the razzle dazzle to North Dakota's Fargodome on May 21, 2019.

CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping-song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards®, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. It's also no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award® winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

For tickets and more information, please visit http://fargodome.com/event-page-new?e_id=219



