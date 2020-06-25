Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra Will Celebrate the Fourth of July With In-Person Concert

In 2007, 8,962 people gathered on the capitol mall to set a world record for making simultaneous snow angels. On July 4, 2020, the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra (BMSO) is inviting the community back to the capital - socially distancing a snow angel's wingspan apart -for the beloved annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular.



"We felt this would be a great opportunity for the community to enjoy a well-loved summer tradition of patriotic spirit and musical excellence, and be entertained with a world-class fireworks display, in an environment that follows Governor Burgum's ND Smart Restart program," said Mike Gardner, executive director of the BMSO.

Gardner noted that the decision to hold the event did not come easy. "As we watched other events cancel, we recognized that our concert could uniquely deliver a community celebration while also protecting the safety of our musicians and the audience who enjoys the show."



BMSO plans an experience that will encompass COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing of musicians and audience members, increased hygiene resources and ensuring that vendors also comply with ND Smart Restart guidelines.

"The musicians and I are excited to bring the concert to the community," said conductor and music director Dr. Beverly Everett. "We are proud to announce that our opening act will be Shawn Oban, and the national anthem will be performed by Cole Girodat. Our special guest artist is Chuck Suchy, North Dakota's official state troubadour, who will join the symphony in performing pops, country and patriotic favorites."



Live music will start at 8 pm on July 4. Fireworks begin at dark.



"We'd like to thank our sponsors Mid Dakota Clinic and HA Thompson and Sons, as well as the City of Bismarck and Burleigh County for their support," Gardner said.



For more information see www.bismarckmandansymphony.org

