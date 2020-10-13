Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Garage to Present Reverse Trick Or Treat Event

Amid COVID-19, local costume shop Theatre Garage runs Reverse Trick or Treat event.

Oct. 13, 2020  

Edmonton costume shop Theatre Garage ran the first of three Reverse Trick or Treat events this past Saturday in Griesbach.

Volunteers in costume went door to door in select neighbourhoods handing out candy. PPE and COVID-19 precautions were in place, including socially distanced candy drop offs.

"A lot of customers have been asking me if Halloween is cancelled this year." says Theatre Garage owner Christy Hutchinson. "I tell them that it's not cancelled, it's just going to look different. The Reverse Trick or Treat event is our response to that."

Theatre Garage is running this event for free, but neighbourhoods that signed up are encouraged to collect donations for the Edmonton Food Bank. Theatre Garage's Reverse Trick or Treat runs two more times on October 17th and 24th in the La Perle and Avonmore neighbourhoods respectively.

Place: October 17: La Perle; October 24: Avonmore

Time: 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm



