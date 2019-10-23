SHUMKA'S NUTCRACKER Returns December 14 & 15

Shumka's Nutcracker returns to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for three performances, December 14 & 15, 2019. Tickets are available at Shumka.com.

A true Edmonton Nutcracker, this holiday classic is produced and performed by local artists. This luxurious and uniquely powerful production features ballet, folk dance, and character dance in a celebration of Tchaikovsky's beloved score. Shumka's Nutcracker blends the grace and lyrical nature of classical movement with the strength of Ukrainian character dance, leaving audiences exhilarated and entertained.



The production features five dancers from the Kyiv Ballet, including principal dancers Tetyana Lozova and Yaroslav Tkachuk as Clara and the Prince. A choir made up of local vocalists and Shumka alumnists will also appear in the production, along with young dancers from the Shumka School. World Champion dancers Londyn and Olivia Nachtigal from Matterin School of Irish Dance, return for the act two divertissments, before their January addition to the cast of Riverdance.



Music arrangements are by Yuri Shevchenko of Ukraine, choreography by Viktor Lytvynov of the Kyiv Ballet, John Pichlyk, and Shumka's Senior Creative Director, Les Sereda, costumes by Maria Levitska of the National Opera of Ukraine and local theatre designer/Shumka alumnist Stephanie Bahniuk, and lighting by Jeff Osterlin.

Photo Credit Marc J. Chalifoux





