Northern Light Theatre Presents SOMETHING UNSPOKEN

A bristling drama in 1950's Mississippi, where long suppressed secrets crackle in the air...

Cornelia Scott's longstanding desire is to be acclaimed president of the local chapter of The Daughters of the Confederacy. In her mind it is her turn to reign. On the day of the election she frets and waits while attended by her secretary of fifteen years, Grace Lancaster. There has always been a silent tension between the two women, something unspoken that happened a long time ago. As they both wait, the high stakes of the election lead to a confrontation in which that "something" may finally be revealed.

Something Unspoken was written in 1958, and debuted as part of a double bill of one-act plays written by Tennessee Williams entitled Garden District (the other one-act play was Suddenly, Last Summer).

Along with Direction, Set & Costume Designs by Trevor Schmidt, the creative team includes Dramaturge & Assistant to the Director Mũkonzi Mũsyoki; Lighting Design by Adam Tsuyoshi Turnbull; Original Composition & Sound Design by Dave Clarke; Stage Management by Nyssia Beairsto; Production Management by Chris Hicks; Cinematography & Editing by Ian Jackson.

Given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Alberta, Northern Light Theatre and the Board of Directors decided the productions of The Look by Alexa Wyatt; Something Unspoken by Tennessee Williams, & The Ugly Duchess by Janet Munsil will stream digitally.

Presenting online allows NLT to keep artists employed while continuing to celebrate the intimacy of their productions with their audience. NLT asked for and received special permission from the province to rehearse and film all three presentations. All AHS safety protocols are in place for the rehearsal process.

NLT has shifted their performance dates to accommodate filming and editing, and setting up the performance at specific times for viewing through Vimeo.

