Alberta Council For The Ukrainian Arts' Announces Monthly Signature Artist Series For January

The series features Ukrainian artists' work on display in ACUA's public viewing gallery.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S CORTEO Flies into Edmonton's Rogers Place Photo 1 Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S CORTEO Flies into Edmonton's Rogers Place
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS Lights Up Edmonton's Capitol Theatre Photo 2 Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS Lights Up Edmonton's Capitol Theatre

Alberta Council For The Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) Monthly Signature Artist Series For January Starts Friday January 12 And Runs Until Saturday January 27.

The series features Ukrainian artists' work on display in ACUA's public viewing gallery at 10554 110 Street, Unit 100 during regular gallery hours. The Opening Night Reception is Friday January 12.

January's exhibit includes works by painter Oksana Movchan and is titled A Halo Generator is the Invention of the Century.

Oksana Movchan is a visual artist born in Ukraine now residing and working in Edmonton. Her focus for many years has been painting, and her solo exhibition at ACUA will be a collection of paintings created between 2019 and 2023 along with a selection of etchings from an earlier period of her career.

Oksana's paintings and etchings are united by a theme exploring the ancient concept of metanoia, the transformation of the heart and human consciousness. Her paintings feature a variety of imaginary and reality-based spaces populated by dream-like objects (both organic and inorganic) infused with geometric figures and undefined visual interventions.

ACUA's Signature Artist Series is a unique monthly artist exhibit dedicated to showcasing Edmonton-based artists of Ukrainian origin and descent. Art is displayed through a variety of mediums, telling stories of Ukrainian family, culture, and experiences. 

Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.



RELATED STORIES - Edmonton

1
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEILS CORTEO Flies into Edmontons Rogers Place Photo
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S CORTEO Flies into Edmonton's Rogers Place

Escape into this enchanting extravaganza of gravity-defying acts and colourful characters.

2
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS Lights Up Edmontons Capitol Theatre Photo
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS Lights Up Edmonton's Capitol Theatre

It’s 1954, and soldiers turned Broadway stars Bob Wallace and Phil Davis are set to spend Christmas in sunny Florida. However, their travel plans- and holiday performance schedule- go out the window after they cross paths with two glamorous singing sisters. nstead of parting ways, a spontaneous change of plans results in the four of them snowed in at a rustic Vermont inn alongside eccentric locals and a figure from the men’s shared military past. 

3
THE LION KING to Return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver Photo
THE LION KING to Return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver

Disney’s The Lion King will return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver during the 2024-2025 Broadway season. 

4
SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Photo
SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham

World Premiere of Mermaid Legs by Beth Graham at SkirtsAfire Festival MainStage. Don't miss this exciting new play!

More Hot Stories For You

THE LION KING to Return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and VancouverTHE LION KING to Return to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Vancouver
SkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth GrahamSkirtsAfire Announces The World Premiere of MERMAID LEGS A Surreal Theatre Dance Fantasia by Beth Graham
Farren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALYFarren Timoteo Returns to The Citadel Theatre in MADE IN ITALY
Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next WeekAlberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts' Signature Artist Series for December Stars Next Week

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Edmonton SHOWS

Recommended For You