Alberta Council For The Ukrainian Arts' Announces Monthly Signature Artist Series For January

Alberta Council For The Ukrainian Arts' (ACUA) Monthly Signature Artist Series For January Starts Friday January 12 And Runs Until Saturday January 27.

The series features Ukrainian artists' work on display in ACUA's public viewing gallery at 10554 110 Street, Unit 100 during regular gallery hours. The Opening Night Reception is Friday January 12.



January's exhibit includes works by painter Oksana Movchan and is titled A Halo Generator is the Invention of the Century.



Oksana Movchan is a visual artist born in Ukraine now residing and working in Edmonton. Her focus for many years has been painting, and her solo exhibition at ACUA will be a collection of paintings created between 2019 and 2023 along with a selection of etchings from an earlier period of her career.



Oksana's paintings and etchings are united by a theme exploring the ancient concept of metanoia, the transformation of the heart and human consciousness. Her paintings feature a variety of imaginary and reality-based spaces populated by dream-like objects (both organic and inorganic) infused with geometric figures and undefined visual interventions.



ACUA's Signature Artist Series is a unique monthly artist exhibit dedicated to showcasing Edmonton-based artists of Ukrainian origin and descent. Art is displayed through a variety of mediums, telling stories of Ukrainian family, culture, and experiences.



Alberta Council for the Ukrainian Arts facilitates and encourages greater appreciation and awareness of the Ukrainian arts and their cultural significance to the greater Alberta community. Through exhibitions, tours, festivals, educational programs, workshops, and special projects, ACUA promotes growth and provides support to Ukrainian arts and artists living in Alberta.