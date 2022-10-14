Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALMOST A FULL MOON Opens At The Citadel Theatre

Almost a Full Moon plays in the Shoctor Theatre from November 5 – 27, 2022.

Oct. 14, 2022  
A beautiful tale weaving across timelines and stories about love in all its forms, and how people come together over a bowl of magic soup.

Commissioned by the Citadel, Almost a Full Moon is a fantastic musical production that is sure to be a new holiday classic. Directed by Citadel Artistic Director, Daryl Cloran and written by Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman, this tale is inspired by the classic Christmas music album by Canadian music legend, Hawksley Workman.

Each song from the original album, of the same title, is weaved throughout the story that spans across decades and winds through three central storylines rooted in love and family. This production will feature a 6-piece band and a cast of 10 and will include the songs from Almost A Full Moon and many other of Hawksley Workman's most popular songs that fans are sure to recognize and enjoy.

Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman is a Dora Award winning and two-time Governor General nominated playwright and screenwriter. On writing the play, Corbeil-Coleman says, "An important part of this story is about family but mainly the idea of found family. It's also very much about magic and love at Christmastime and how sometimes magic takes a bit of work... I'm so thrilled to see this production come together and for audiences to see it. "

Almost a Full Moon plays in the Shoctor Theatre from November 5 - 27, 2022. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 780.425.1820 or online at citadeltheatre.com.


