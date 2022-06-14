The Encore Presents MAMMA MIA! Beginning This Week

The Encore's highly anticipated production of MAMMA MIA! sails onto The Maas stage this month. Arriving on "the Island," are performers from New York, Chicago, the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance, as well as extraordinary local talent and Encore favorites.

MAMMA MIA!, which features music from the hit band, ABBA, is directed and choreographed by Monica Kapoor, herself a seven-year veteran of the Broadway production. "One of the many special things for me about The Encore is getting to reconnect with colleagues who I worked with in New York," says Encore Artistic Director, Dan Cooney. "Monica and I performed together in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia! over nine years ago, and I am thrilled that we were able to bring her here to helm this production. She is an incredible talent with a fantastic vision for our show."

A musical-turned-international phenomenon, MAMMA MIA! ran for 14 years on Broadway. A film adaptation was released in 2008, starring Meryl Streep, followed a decade later by a sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Leading the cast of this production are Encore favorites SARAH B. STEVENS (Smokey Joe's Café, Sweeney Todd) as Donna Sheridan, David Moan (Sweeney Todd, Assassins) as Sam, SONJA MARQUIS (Always Patsy Cline) as Rosie, KEITH KALINOWSKI (Hello Dolly!, Assassins) as Bill, ANNA ELIZABETH (A Thousand Faces, West Side Story) as Tanya, and Sebastian Gerstner (Crazy for You, Anything Goes) as Harry. The role of Sky will be played by TYLER J. MESSINGER (Billy Joel and Queen Tributes, Smokey Joe's Café) and Sophie will be played by rising University of Michigan junior, KATE CUMMINGS.

The talented ensemble includes MARCUS CALDERON (who also appeared in the Broadway production), Jordyn Davis (Lisa), Brooke Taylor (Ali), Anthony Chan (Pepper), CALEB MCARTHUR (Eddie), TIM BRAYMAN (Father Alexandrios), VINCENT CANALE-ROUSE, JORDAN CRUSE, GRACE NULSEN, JACK RANDEL, KANDIS TERRY, LUCY THOMAS, RILEY VOGEL, SAWYER EVANS and MAEVE DONEVAN.

At the Saturday, June 25th, 7:30PM performance, popular radio personality, BUBBA, from W4 Country's THE BREAKFAST WITH BUBBA SHOW, will step in as a special guest for one performance only as Father Alexandrios.

Award-winning music director/conductor, TYLER DRISKILL (Smokey Joe's Café, Always Patsy Cline, Crazy For You, Sweeney Todd), music directs. Set design is by SARAH TANNER (Smokey Joe's Café, Always Patsy Cline, Fun Home), with costumes by SHARON LARKEY URICK, Lighting Design by NIKKI BELENSKI, and Sound Design by CHRISTOPHER GOOSMAN. ALEXANDER KUNITZ serves as Production Stage Manager, assisted by AINSLEY GRACE.

The Encore's production of MAMMA MIA! is generously sponsored by Dexter resident, JOANN SOCHA.

Tickets for MAMMA MIA! can be purchased at www.theencoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street in Dexter.

For The Encore's current COVID Policy, please go to www.theencoretheatre.org/covid-policy/