THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Comes to the Circle Theatre

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, continues their 2022 Main Stage season with The Play That Goes Wrong, a 2015 Laurence Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy, that will have audiences laughing all the way to the final curtain call. We welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor. From an unconscious leading lady to a corpse that can't play dead and actors who trip over everything including their lines, things will quickly get out of hand! Circle Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Tom Kaechele, will be performed inside the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College, with dates starting June 2-4, 8-12, and 15-18, with a matinee showing on June 12.

Join us for this hilarious, whodunit farce, June 2 through June 18, 2022. Tickets are available for $26 - $30 at circletheatre.org!

For more information on Circle Theatre's Main Stage Productions, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org