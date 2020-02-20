Advertisement

Shakespeare Royal Oak Announces Auditions For 20th Season

Shakespeare Royal Oak has announced that auditions for its 20th season will be held on Monday, March 2 from 5:00pm to 9:15pm, Tuesday, March 3 from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, and Monday, March 9 from 5:00pm - 9:15pm at St John's Episcopal Church, 26998 Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Michigan's premier outdoor Shakespeare festival will be casting for its professional main stage production, A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Water Works Veteran director Terry Carpenter.

Interested actors may visit www.shakespeareroyaloak.com and sign up for an appointment.Those auditioning should bring a headshot and resume as well as prepare one Shakespeare monologue no longer than four minutes. Limited Equity contracts are available under special contract. All non-equity actors will receive a stipend. All roles are open. Some roles will require singing and dancing. Shakespeare Royal Oak is committed to non-traditional casting, and all ethnicities and genders are encouraged to audition

A Midsummer Night's Dream Directed by Terry Carpenter. Performance dates are Thursdays through Sundays, July 30 through August 9 in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park. Rehearsals will begin approximately June 26th.

Internships Shakespeare Royal Oak offers a popular internship program as well. Administrative and Backstage positions are available for those 18 and older. For more information on internships, email internship@waterworkstheatre.com



