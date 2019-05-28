Riverbank Performing Arts Academy Announces Summer 2019 Events

Riverbank Performing Arts Academy is pleased to announce several summer camp offerings for students entering first through twelfth grade. This is the fifth consecutive year the Academy has offered summer camps.

Summer sessions begin with a High School Performing Arts Workshop for Grades 8-12. Each day, students will work monologues, scenes, and songs with qualified instructors, and a final performance open to the public will take place at the conclusion of the week. The workshop is June 24 through 29.

Elementary and Middle School students (Grades 1-8) are able to participate in one of three possible camp sessions, where they will present the music review Rock Around the 50's! The first session, July 15-20, will be offered, once again, on the campus of St. Clair County Community College in Port Huron in order to increase accessibility throughout St. Clair County and promote young artist development in the Blue Water Community. This is the second consecutive year the Academy has partnered with the college in this manner. Sessions 2 (August 12-17) and 3 (August 19-24) will be offered at Riverbank Theatre in Marine City.

A new addition to the summer lineup this year is a Theatre Tech Camp, open to students in Grades 6-12 who are interested in learning more about what it takes to put on a production behind the scenes. Some of the areas that will be explored are stage management, lighting, sound, and artistic design. This camp will be in coordination with our middle school Rockin' Around the 50's camps at SC4 and Riverbank Theatre.

Ethan Dunsmore, a sophomore and frequent student at Riverbank Performing Arts Academy, said, "I find the summer camps at Riverbank Theatre to be an inspiration to students who long to be a part of theatre. They teach the deepest and toughest aspects of theatre, all the way to the fun and astonishing beauty that stage performance has to offer. I'm so glad I participated and I can't wait for the next one!"

Riverbank Performing Arts Academy is under the direction of Aaron Dennis Smith, who has been involved with The Snug and Riverbank Theatres since their inception as an actor, director, and music director. He serves as Managing Director of Riverbank Theatre, as well as Education Director of the Performing Arts Academy. He says, "We are very excited to add Theatre Tech Camp to our lineup of summer camps. Whether you aspire to perform on stage, or work behind the scenes, we are happy to offer something of interest for any student wanting to learn more about theater."



Visit www.riverbanktheatre.com or call (810) 278-1749 to sign up today! Follow the Snug and Riverbank theatres at: www.facebook.com/thesnugtheatre





