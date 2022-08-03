LES MISERABLES Comes To The Fisher Theatre December 20, 2022 - January 8, 2023

Tickets for Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES, will go on sale August 12 at 10:00 a.m. for its engagement at Detroit's Fisher Theatre December 20, 2022 - January 8, 2023.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayinDetroit.com, charge by phone (800) 982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. Additional information at LesMis.com, official global website for LES MISÃ‰RABLES. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "The phenomenon of Les MisÃ©rables never fails to astound me. No show in history has been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the human spirit better than Les Miz, and it's time to let the people sing again. We are all thrilled to be Bringing Her Home to you."

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÃ‰RABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

Boublil & SchÃ¶nberg's magnificent score of LES MISÃ‰RABLES includes the classic songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "Do You Hear The People Sing?," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, LES MISÃ‰RABLES is undisputedly still one of the world's most popular musicals.

To date, LES MISÃ‰RABLES remains the 6th longest-running Broadway production of all time.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, it has taken the world by storm continuing to enjoy record-breaking runs in countries including North America, Australia, Japan, Korea, France and Spain. It's currently on tour in the UK and Ireland, and a new tour of The Netherlands is set for early 2023 with further productions to be announced. The most recent North American production toured from 2017 to March 2020, playing 94 engagements until the production was halted due to the global pandemic.

Cameron Mackintosh's production of LES MISÃ‰RABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel SchÃ¶nberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. Orchestrations are by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke and Stephen Brooker with original orchestrations by John Cameron. The production is directed by James Powell and Laurence Connor, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, projections realized by Finn Ross and Fifty Nine Productions, musical staging by Geoffrey Garratt, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and James Moore.

Tickets for Les MisÃ©rables start at $45 (includes facility and parking fee) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of premium seats will be available through Ticketmaster and at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Recommended for ages 12 and up. | Run time is 2 hours 55 minutes

For group sales (15 or more) please email broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com or call 313-871-1132.

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

All ticket purchasers will receive a Broadway in Detroit Health & Safety Guide via email in the days prior to their performance. This guide will also be posted on the company's website (BroadwayInDetroit.com) and available at the Fisher Theatre box office. It will have the latest information on the company's health and safety protocols as well as information on what to expect when you arrive at the theatre.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.