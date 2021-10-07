HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Coming To The Detroit Opera House

Everything old is new again. Tchaikovsky's 129-year-old ballet is reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle in The Hip Hop Nutcracker (www.hiphopnutcracker.com), plays the Detroit Opera House for one performance only on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

The production -- now in its triumphant return for a seventh season -- features hip hop pioneer Kurtis "The Breaks" Blow, the first rapper to be signed by a major label in 1979. Forty-two years and a heart transplant later, hip hop's founding father is still performing as MC of The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Tickets start at $29 and go on sale Friday, October 15 online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-982-2787, and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office.

Upon seeing The Hip Hop Nutcracker, ballet legend Mikhail Baryshnikov said, "Athleticism is one thing and artistry is another, but Jennifer Weber's Hip Hop Nutcracker puts the two together like I've never seen. It's deeply moving, ingeniously modern and pure magic."

Weber is the Olivier and Emmy Award-nominated choreographer for the powerhouse cast of one dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist who turn the beloved Tchaikovsky score on its head, while celebrating hip hop dance culture, love, and community.

Blow has paved the way for generations of hip-hop artists after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980, "The Breaks." Blow is also responsible for "Christmas Rappin', the perennial first rap holiday song. His recent heart transplant has given him new perspective on life, his fans and touring.

"It's incredible for me to meet fans, and their kids, and their kids' kids who love hip hop music," says Blow. "It reminds me of how The Nutcracker brings people of all ages together too. I hope everyone makes holiday memories for a lifetime when they come to our show."

In The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of a colorful and contemporary New York City. The Hip Hop Nutcracker is an authentic expression of hip-hop dance and culture that celebrates the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all - New Year's Eve, a time for new beginnings.

For more information about where to purchase tickets to The Hip Hop Nutcracker, visit www.hiphopnutcracker.com.