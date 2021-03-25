GO COMEDY! Announces New Streaming Shows For Spring

Go Comedy! Improv Theater announces that it is expanding its line up of streaming shows for Spring 2021. The theatre's long-standing anchor show, The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown joins the theater's streaming line up this month along with Showtime Tonight and Reality Check. Streaming tickets (starting at $5) for all Go Comedy! shows are available now at gocomedy.net.

The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown has been Go Comedy!'s weekend anchor show since opening its doors in the fall of 2008. After a year off of the stage, the weekly improvised game show is making a comeback every other Saturday at 8:00pm. In this revamped digital version, The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition, two teams of improvisers will play improv games in an online competition with viewing audience members providing suggestions.

On the same week as the Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition, Go Comedy! will host a FREE interview-format show with cast members from the weekend show. Hosted by Go Comedy! Resident Artist Chris Fortin, members of the Go Comedy! family will talk about what they've been doing while the theatre's closed, current events, and taking audience questions. Showtime Tonight appears at 8:00pm every other Thursday on the Go Comedy! Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

One of Go Comedy!'s most popular improvised shows is ready to cross the diamond-studded Digital Bridge and bring the drama, the passions, the feuds, and the 'tudes to your living room, desk, laptop, or phone every other week. With just a few audience suggestions, the Reality Check cast brings an all new, completely improvised reality TV show to life. Reality Check will debut online, Saturday April 3 at 8:00pm and alternate weeks with the Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition.

Go Comedy!'s improvised romantic comedy is now streaming every other Friday at 8:00pm. Each show the Date Night cast uses audience suggestions & questions in a dating game digital show. The hilarious bachelors & bachelorettes vie to see who will go on a date after the game show is over. With audience suggestions, the winning couple's date begins and the comedy ensues. Date Night appears every other Friday at 8:00pm.

Let's Just Say gives local Detroit area story tellers an opportunity to tell true-life stories based on a monthly topic. The show is live streamed once a month. Visit Go Comedy's website for the next scheduled event. Tickets (Starting at $5) are available online at GoComedy.net

Streaming tickets are available online at GoComedy.net for the All Star Showdown Home Edition, Reality Check, Date Night, and Let's Just Say. When fans purchase a streaming ticket to a Go Comedy! show, they receive an email with a viewing link and instructions. Streaming tickets start at $5. Fans of the theatre have the option to purchase streaming tickets in any amount over $5 to show their support for the theatre while its doors remain closed for safety.

"These streaming shows provide our artists with an opportunity to perform and interact with our community in a way that is safe," states Go Comedy! Co-owner & producer Pj Jacokes. "While we cannot wait to open our doors and perform live in person, we continue to listen to the experts and follow their guidance to a safe reopening later this year."

The Go Comedy! Streaming Schedule for March and April 2021

Thursday, March 25 @ 8:00pm - Showtime Tonight (Free)

Saturday, March 27 @ 8:00pm - The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition

Friday, April 2 @ 8:00pm - Date Night

Saturday, April 3 @ 8:00pm - Reality Check

Thursday, April 8 @ 8:00pm - Showtime Tonight (Free)

Saturday, April 10 @ 8:00pm - The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition

Friday, April 16 @ 8:00pm - Date Night

Saturday, April 17 @ 8:00pm - Reality Check

Thursday, April 22 @ 8:00pm - Showtime Tonight (Free)

Saturday, April 24 @ 8:00pm - The Go Comedy! All Star Showdown Home Edition

Thursday, April 29 @ 8:00pm - Let's Just Say

Friday, April 30 @ 8:00pm - Date Night

Saturday, May 1 @ 8:00pm - Reality Check

In the fall of 2008 the former Ferndale Secretary of State office was transformed into Go Comedy! Improv Theater - a catalyst for hundreds of original shows, a robust improv academy, and an incubator for innovation, inspiration and integrity.

Founded by Pj Jacokes, Tommy LeRoy, Chris DiAngelo, and Gerald Knight, The improv theater has become a home for hundreds of improvisers and artists, as well as a world-renown generator of original comedies and more. Jacokes, LeRoy, and DiAngelo had been working together and improvising for nearly a decade when Gerald Knight approached them with a plan to financially bring their dreams to life. A little over a year later, the four successfully opened their dream - a Detroit area home for improv, comedy and artists.

Go Comedy! Improv Theater is located at 261 East Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, MI 48220. For 13 years, Go Comedy! has offered the finest in improv and sketch comedy, Go U! The Improv Academy training center, road shows, classes and workshops for private parties, corporations and schools, and now - Digi-Go online Comedy Content. For more information, call (248) 327-0575; visit www.gocomedy.net or e-mail Pj Jacokes at pj@gocomedy.net.