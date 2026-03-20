Photos: First Look at Adrien Brody & Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13

Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson officially arrived at the James Earl Jones Theatre last night, Thursday, March 19. Last night’s performance marks Broadway debuts for both Mr. Brody and Ms. Thompson. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 15.

Check out a first look at the cast in action below and view photos from the first curtain call here!

Brody and Thompson are joined by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at the Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.