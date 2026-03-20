Video: Il Volo Is Bringing Their World Tour to a City Near You

Internationally acclaimed trio Il Volo return to The Roundtable as they kick off the North American leg of their massively successful World Tour, running April 15 through May 2 with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, San Francisco, Denver — and maybe more to come? I think so!

Hailing from Italy, Il Volo — featuring Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto, and Gianluca Ginoble — first captured global attention as young prodigies and have since become one of the most powerful crossover classical-pop groups in the world. Blending operatic mastery with timeless showtunes and contemporary favorites, their soaring vocals and unmistakable chemistry have earned them a devoted international fan base and millions of followers across social media.



Back for their second visit to The Roundtable, the trio reflects on 15 years of brotherhood, global touring, and what it means to bring this new chapter of their World Tour to American audiences — especially returning to Detroit. We talk evolution, longevity, and the responsibility of carrying the tradition of Italian vocal excellence into a modern era. Passionate, charismatic, and vocally unmatched — this conversation is as dynamic as their live show.