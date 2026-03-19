Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Stage I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE

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Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) closes the inaugural season of the new Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre with I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley, playing April 10-19 on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus.

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire is set in 2004 and follows 14-year-old Shelby Hinkley, who is obsessed with Hollywood star Tobey Maguire and creates a play to kidnap and marry him in her basement.

"This play is as hilarious as it is heartfelt," said DMTC managing director Sarah Rusk. "Shelby truly believes Tobey Maguire is her destiny, and through her obsession we get a look into the complicated emotions of growing up during the Y2K era."

"I absolutely love working with young actors," said director Cassandra Svacha. "Watching them create and rise to the challenge is thrilling. I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire to college-aged kids is like a period piece; none of them were alive when this story takes place so it's extra fun to have them dive into this world in an anthropologic way. They aren't reminiscing or remembering 2004, they have to study that world and build it for themselves."

I'm Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire runs six performances April 10-19 at the new Detroit Mercy Black Box Theatre on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. The DMTC Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., with tickets being available for purchase anytime online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com. Individual tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty, staff and alumni, and $10 for veterans and students (ages 4-college). Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

Those looking to buy tickets should note that the play is rated R and contains adult language and situations, including drug use, suicidal ideation and sexual situations. A full list of subject matter can be found by visiting udmercy.edu/life/theatre/tobeymaguire.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

April 10 | Opening Night Celebration. Join the cast and crew following the performance for a reception in the Lower Level of the Student Union.

April 11 | Community Night. All tickets $10.

April 12 | Detroit Theatre Discussion Project. Join in the discussion following the first Sunday's matinee performance as we welcome Professor Erin Henze from the Psychology Department at University of Detroit Mercy to expand upon themes and ideas from the performance in a talkback.

April 17 | College of Humanities, Arts & Social Sciences (CHASS) at the Theatre. Join CHASS in celebrating the arts on campus with $5 tickets for CHASS students and alumni with coupon code CHASS_5. Free tickets to faculty/staff of CHASS by calling 313-993-3270 or email theatre@udmercy.edu.

April 19 | Closing Night