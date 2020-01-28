FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in March

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Broadway In Detroit will present the Detroit engagement of the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fisher Theatre from March 10 - 15, 2020.

Tickets start at $45 and can now be purchased online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone by calling 800-982-2787, and at the Fisher Theatre box office.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

a critically-acclaimed first year on tour, Israeli theatre, film and TV star, Yehezkel Lazarov, will continue his celebrated performance as Tevye in Year 2 of the Fiddler on the Roof North American Tour.

The cast will feature return performances from Maite Uzal as Golde, Jonathan Von Mering as Lazar Wolf, Carol Beaugard as Yente, Ruthy Froch as Hodel. Additional casting includes Kelly Gabrielle Murphy as Tzeitel, Noa Luz Barenblat as Chava, Emma Taylor Schwartz as Shprintze, Carly Post as Bielke, Nick Siccone as Motel, Nic Casaula as Perchik, Jack O'Brien as Fyedka and Andrew Hendrick as Constable. The ensemble includes Jessica Altchiler, Mateus Barbosa Da Silva, NIcholas Berke, Andrea Marie Bush, Nickolaus Colõn, Cam Cote, David Scott Curtis, David Ferguson, Kelly Glyptis, Michael Greenberg, Yochai Greenfeld, Sam McLellan, Randa Meierhenry, Carlye Messman, Ali Arian Molaei, Alynn Rinah, Parola, Gray Randolph, Cassandra Surianello, Brooke Wetterhahn and Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

The world premiere of Fiddler on the Roof, before it went to Broadway, was at Detroit's Fisher Theatre in 1963 starring Zero Mostel.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Website: www.Fiddlermusical.com

Performance times for Fiddler on the Roof appearing March 10-15, 2020 at the Fisher Theatre, located at 3011 West Grand Blvd., in Detroit are:

· Tuesday - Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m.

· Sunday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.

· Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

· Special open captioned and audio described performance on Friday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





