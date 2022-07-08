Detroit Public Theatre Announces Residency With Third Avenue Garage

Detroit Public Theatre has announced its Third Avenue Garage residencies and partnerships for 2022-2023.

TAG will launch in 2022-23 in Detroit Public Theatre's new home-The Third Avenue Garage-at 3960 Third Avenue between Selden and Alexandrine. The goal of the program is to offer partially and fully subsidized workshop and performance space as well as marketing, box office, and technical support for innovative, exciting arts organizations like yours. DPT hopes that 3960 Third Avenue will be a hub where Detroit performing arts organizations can all grow together, engaging audiences and making meaningful contributions to Detroit's cultural landscape.

Timeline:

June 27, 2022: Intent to Apply form opens

July 17, 2022: Intent to Apply submissions due at 11:59 PM

July 21, 2022: Applications sent out

August 15, 2022: Applications due at 11:59 PM

September 15, 2022: Finalist interview invitations sent out

October 1, 2022: Curated Residency and Subsidized Partnership decisions sent out



General inquiries to TAG@detroitpublictheatre.org will also be reviewed quarterly throughout the year and a full application may be invited outside of the regular application period if space becomes available.

Space, Equipment & Rates:

In the pilot year of the Third Avenue Garage Residencies, DPT will provide one fully subsidized residency and multiple partially subsidized partnerships. The building is 7,500 square feet and includes a lobby, bar, box office, 3,024 sq/ft. black box theatre which can seat up to 250, two dressing rooms with capacity for up to 6-8 performers each, and a green room. The company's partners and artist-in-residence will have access to our full complement of risers, seating, lights, boards, speakers, and projection equipment.

There will be space availability between March 8 - April 9, 2023 and between June 1 - July 31, 2023. The dates for residency & partnership projects will be agreed upon collaboratively.

Fully Subsidized Residency Includes:

Full use of the building for up to 35 hours over 5 days

Lighting, sound, and projection equipment

DPT's production manager, house manager, facilities manager, and box office staff will be present to support your process and manage the building throughout the residency.

Partially Subsidized Partnerships:

A heavily subsidized partnership rate of $2,000/week (this represents a discount of over 80% off our building operating expenses)*

Full use of building for up to 35 hours over 6 days for one tech week

Full use of building for up to 30 hours over 6 days for each performance week (up to two weeks)

Lighting, sound, and projection equipment

DPT's production manager, house manager, facilities manager, and box office staff will be present to support your process and manage the building throughout the partnership.

Resident and partner organizations/artists will be responsible for bringing in any other technical personnel not listed above. Detroit Public Theatre can offer referral support if desired.



* Subsidized day rates for partnerships are also available and can be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Application Process:

The full application will be sent to you on July 21, 2022 and is designed to help us understand the space and technical needs which you as a Metro Detroit performing artist or arts organization may have and whether TAG can support those needs. We welcome applications from all performing arts forms-including but not limited to, dance, opera, theatre, performance art, literary arts/spoken word, puppetry, music, film, etc. The application will be used, in part, to evaluate whether the artists/organizations can be served by the resources available at 3960 Third Avenue. In this pilot year, we are working to develop a model that will support the creative vision of artists and companies who will use this building as a home for their work and to welcome their growing audiences. These residencies and partnerships can take many forms-from a regular Monday night series, to a one-week developmental workshop, to a full production that will require multiple weeks in the space. You will have the opportunity to share your ideal residency/partnership structure and schedule when full applications are sent out in July.

The DPT Residency Design Team:

Alise Alousi, InsideOut Literary Arts

Sherrine Azab, A Host of People

Courtney Burkett, Detroit Public Theatre

Sarah Clare Corporandy, Detroit Public Theatre

Patrick Hanley, Detroit Public Theatre

Lacey Holmes, Detroit Public Theatre

Ny'Ea Reynolds, Teen HYPE

John Sloan III, Ghostlight Productions & Obsidian Theatre Festival

Kyle Stefek, Detroit Public Theatre

Sarah Winkler, Detroit Public Theatre

Learn more at https://www.detroitpublictheatre.org/tag.