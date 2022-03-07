Detroit Mercy Theatre Company to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY

In its first musical since before the pandemic, the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company will present a 90-minute dramatic concert version of "The Addams Family" musical from March 31-April 10 at The Marlene Boll Theatre in Detroit.

"This is a heartwarming story of family, friendship and love," said Greg Grobis, chair of the Department of Performing Arts at University of Detroit Mercy. "This production truly highlights an exceptional group of students while also challenging them to continue building their theatrical skill set to be prepared for their creative future."

A comical feast with a wicked twist, "The Addams Family" is a family-inspired musical event. Wednesday Addams asks her father Gomez to keep a secret from wife Morticia. Wednesday is in love with a young man from a respectable Ohio family who are coming for a visit. What will happen when these two families meet for a fateful dinner party? Hilarity unfolds in this magical musical comedy that is sure to delight audiences young and old.

Directed by Grobis, with musical direction by adjunct faculty Dan Greig, "The Addams Family" is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Students onstage and off are joined by faculty, staff and professional artistic associates, including actor Kirsten Renas, whose credits include Avon Players and Main Street Opera Theatre.

Performances on April 2 and 9 will be followed by the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project, generously sponsored by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. On April 2, the discussion will center around Gomez and Morticia's relationship and when it is deemed necessary to keep a secret in a marriage. On April 9, the talkback will feature conversation regarding the evolution of women in goth culture, with Morticia and Wednesday as beacons of the subculture. For more information on this series, visit our website at udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

"The Addams Family" runs March 31-April 10 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. The DTMC Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Friday 1-5:00pm. Individual ticket prices are $30 for adults, $22 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty and staff, $15 for veterans and $15 for students with valid ID. Discounts are available for groups of 10 to 15 and special rates for groups larger than 15. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Hawkins Rusk at 313-993-3273.

Before entering the theatre, patrons must provide proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 (card or photo of card) or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time or 6-hour antigen test. Guests must also wear a mask properly over the nose and mouth, unless they are actively eating or drinking. Masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 51st season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Reno Hall, Room 43, on University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays; 1-5 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre