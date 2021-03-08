Circle Theatre Updates 2021 Season

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will feature their 69th Main Stage season with live outdoor and in-theatre productions kicking off May 6.

Circle Theatre's 2021 season celebrates Circle's 69th year of producing plays and musicals for West Michigan audiences. Circle's Main Stage productions will kickoff with Circle On The Lawn productions including the play The Gin Game and the musical Always... Patsy Cline. Circle On The Lawn brings live theatre to the great outdoors with a stage setup on the lawn of the theatre. Patrons are encouraged to bring beach chairs or blankets, pack a picnic, and enjoy live theatre and beautiful Michigan summer nights.

Starting in July, Circle will welcome patrons and performers back into the theatre after a year of being dark. Productions will include the musical Cabaret; play Noises Off; and musical Hair. The 69th season will finish up with a special fundraising musical event American Graffiti in Concert and Circle Movies On The Lawn in partnership with Wealthy Theatre. Movies include The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Hocus Pocus.

Throughout the summer patrons can also catch the unique and diverse Circle Summer Concert Series performances of Hits of the 80S: Vol. 2; Freebird: Classic Rock of the 70S; ABC: Boy Band Evolution; and Hello Sunshine: Songs of Summer. May and June Circle Summer Concerts will be performed outdoors. By popular demand Circle Theatre has also brought back the Circle PopUp Concert Series featuring local musicians performing a variety of outdoor concerts.

All performances will be held at Circle Theatre, located at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College.

Circle Theatre will also continue their Circle Virtual Theatre giving patrons access to exclusive virtual content on-demand and streaming into the comfort of their own homes! Virtual content includes play The Spoon River Anthology and play Father Comes Home From The Wars: Parts I, II, & III both available on-demand now. Circle's very first Mystery Singer competition will air on-demand in March.

Theatre lovers of all kinds can take advantage of exclusive events and discounts with Circle Theatre's new membership program. Three levels of membership include Circle Membership, Circle VIP Membership, and Circle Social Club Membership for young adults. Each membership gives patrons a variety of access and discounts throughout the season with the flexibility they need to enjoy the entertainment they love.

Health and safety will be a top priority at Circle Theatre and all state and local regulations will be followed. Patrons will be contacted prior to productions with any changes regarding the delivery of a production. For more information and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616-456-6656 or visit Circle's website circletheatre.org.