Circle Theatre Announces Master Workshops

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, introduces their new Master Workshops coming to Grand Rapids in February. Circle Theatre's Master Workshops are designed to give the community access to theatre professionals who want to share their experiences, tips, and tricks for success.

From on-stage to behind the curtain, and even up to the light box, Circle Theatre brings together theatre professionals to share their knowledge, guide workshop-goers in learning new skills, and push artists to hone their talents to share with audiences.

Master Workshops kick off in February with Connecting the Dots: Exploring Intentionality for the Musical Theatre Actor and Stage Management for Beginners.

Connecting the Dots: Exploring Intentionality for the Musical Theatre Actor INSTRUCTOR: Marcus Jordan

DATE: Saturday, February 5

TIME: 10:00 AM-1:15 PM

This intimate exploration will invite actors to tell an authentic story. Storytelling that lives and breathes honestly, will make an audience lean in. Each Storyteller will work through a short song (around 32 bars or two minutes in length). Marcus and the actor will dialogue about the subtext of the lyrics to find honest and impulsive intentionality. What is the want and reason in each phrase of the song? How do you go about achieving the reason for the phrase authentically and holistically? How does your breath inform the delivery of your intention?

Stage Management for Beginners

INSTRUCTOR: Mary Jo DeNolf

DATE: Saturday, February 12

TIME: 10:00 AM-1:15 PM

While stage management duties vary by both the theatre you are working with and the production, this class will go over common stage management duties. This class is designed to give the participants the skills and information to move forward from deck crew to being the one in charge! Stage Management for Beginners will cover pre-production, rehearsal process,

tech process, and performance management as well as the 10 Golden Rules of Stage Management.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Master Workshops, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.