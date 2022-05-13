AIN'T MISBEHAVIN', DREAMGIRLS & More Announced for The Encore 2022-2023 Season

After a challenging, yet successful year of producing theatre, concerts and special events amidst unpredictable circumstances, The Encore Musical Theatre Company is moving forward into their 14th Season!

"It has been such a joy to have our community coming together again inside our new creative hub," says Artistic Director Dan Cooney. "We're thrilled to be bringing a whole new slate of musicals to life this season in the Maas, our stunning new theatre space in downtown Dexter."

The Encore's 14th Main Stage Season kicks off this September with the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical revue, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' (September 15 - October 2, 2022). Featuring the music of American Jazz artist, FATS WALLER, this rowdy, Cotton Club, swing-inspired musical will be directed and choreographed by GERRY McINTYRE, aka "The Mayor of Broadway."

"We're excited to welcome "the Mayor" back to Dexter," says Encore Managing Director and performer, Jason Briggs. "I had the pleasure of working with Gerry last season, when he choreographed Smokey Joe's Café, and he brings such incredible energy and professionalism into the room. We are fortunate to have him joining us again - this time directing as well!"

For the holiday season, the Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved movie, A CHRISTMAS STORY, will be coming to The Encore stage (November 25 - December 18, 2022). The music and lyrics for this heartwarming show were written by University of Michigan alums, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (aka Pasek and Paul), who are best known for their Oscar Award-winning work on the films La La Land, The Greatest Showman and their original Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen, for which they received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Original Score.

DREAMGIRLS, the Broadway musical inspired by many well-known R&B performers, and both Motown and America's most successful vocal group, The Supremes, leads us into the new year (February 23 - March 12, 2023). Following that, The Encore's summer production, The Tony Award-winning, tap-dancing extravaganza 42ND STREETwill hit The Encore stage (June 1 - 25, 2023).

The Season 14 lineup also continues The Encore's popular concert series with a Carpenters tribute, RAINY DAYS AND MONDAYS, STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN, a celebration of Classic Rock, DIVAS: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN AND SONG, and YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND featuring the timeless music of the great James Taylor.

Season Subscription packages will go on sale July 22nd, and single tickets will be available beginning August 15th, 2022. Tickets can be purchased online at www.the‌encoretheatre.org, through the box office (no fee) by calling 734-268-6200, or in-person at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130. Box office hours are currently Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10AM to Noon.

For The Encore's current COVID Policy, please see the website at www.theencoretheatre.org/covid-policy/.