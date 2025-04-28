WELLMARK FAMILY SERIES Returns To Des Moines Performing Arts This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA) announced the five engagements headed to Des Moines as part of its 2025-26 Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series.

Season Tickets start at $24 and are on sale now at DMPA.org. Single tickets will go on sale on a later date. To access single-ticket pre-sale information, sign up for DMPA's email list online.

WELLMARK FAMILY SERIES

Each one-hour performance is designed to bring young minds on incredible adventures, while educating audiences of all ages and making memories that last a lifetime.

These productions make up the 3-Show Season Ticket Package:

SUGAR SKULL! A DÍA DE MUERTOS MUSICAL ADVENTURE

Saturday, November 8, 2025 • 11 a.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

SUGAR SKULL! is a touring bilingual/bicultural musical for young audiences and families that uses traditional regional music and dance from Mexico to tell the story of 12-year-old Vita Flores. “Sugar Skull” the spirited candy skeleton suddenly springs to life and takes Vita on a magical, musical journey to unravel the true meaning of Día de Muertos.

JAZZY ASH & THE LEAPING LIZARDS

Sunday, January 25, 2026 • 4 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Enjoy New Orleans Jazz for the whole family with Jazzy Ash and her band the Leaping Lizards. Jazzy Ash is a talented and prolific songwriter as well as a musical treasure hunter, highlighting traditional songs, rhythms and rhymes that have been handed down by African-American children, adults and musicians for generations.

BILLY GOATS GRUFF AND OTHER TALES

Produced by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

Friday, March 6, 2026 • 6 p.m. (sensory-friendly)

Des Moines Civic Center

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's newest production presents a fresh and engaging reimagining of three cherished children's stories—Goldilocks and the Three Bears, The Three Little Pigs and The Three Billy Goats Gruff. This imaginative retelling seamlessly interweaves three classic tales into a heartwarming adventure that celebrates friendship and courage.

These productions are available as add-on performances:

DOODLE POP

Saturday, April 18, 2026 • 11 a.m. (standard) and 2 p.m. (sensory-friendly)

Temple Theater

A mischievous duo starts to doodle… and ends up creating a whole imaginative world! They invite us along on their sea adventure with a tiny little turtle. What will happen as we follow their vivid drawings into this beautiful watery world, and will they return the turtle to the sea safely?

AESOP BOPS! David Gonzalez with Daniel Kelly

Saturday, May 9, 2026 • 11 a.m.

Temple Theater

Fast-paced, funny, and packed with audience participation, Aesop Bops! features a potpourri of Aesop's classic stories including The Lion and the Mouse, The Fisherman and His Wife and The Turtle's Shell. Storyteller David Gonzalez and pianist Daniel Kelly bring it all to life.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Join Des Moines Performing Arts one hour prior to each performance at the Civic Center for a FREE Discovery Party! This pre-show event is filled with art-making activities, demonstrations, music and other fun experiences. Temple Theater productions will also have light activities prior to start times.

