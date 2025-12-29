Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marquis Bundy - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre 26%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

23%

Michael Tomlinson -- Des Moines Playhouse

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

10%

Caitlyn Porter -- Ankeny Community Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

9%

Stella Webster -- Des Moines Playhouse

HELLO, DOLLY!

8%

Ellie Cole/Anna McKernan -- Urbandale Community Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Jenna Schoppe -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE PROM

7%

Jenna Levendusky -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Jenna Schoppe -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Kait Auburn -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

33%

Kaitlyn Munro -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

20%

Kailan Wing -- Urbandale Community Theatre

ANASTASIA

19%

Michelle Vaudrin -- Carousel Theatre of Indianola

BRIGHT STAR

15%

Angela Lampe -- Des Moines Playhouse

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

12%

Thomas J.C. Gluodenis -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

25%

Adam Haselhuhn -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

22%

Nicholas Amundson -- Des Moines Playhouse

WAITRESS

19%

Katy merriman -- Des Moines Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Jenna Schoppe -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Courtney Crouse -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION

6%

Michael Beasley -- CAP Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

5%

Katrina Ploof -- Des Moines Playhouse

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

4%

Amy Fritsche -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

3%

Julie Rodish-Reed -- CAP Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

26%

Cheryl Clark -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

WITCH

23%

Maggie Schmitt -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HARVEY

17%

Lauren Mills -- Ankeny Community Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

14%

Jolene Gentzler -- CAP Theatre

THE CAP RADIO HOUR

11%

Christine Yoder -- CAP Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

6%

Dan Chase -- Ankeny Community Theatre

STORYVILLE

3%

Emma Ahlin -- CAP Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

20%

- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

16%

- Des Moines Community Playhouse

WAITRESS

15%

- Des Moines Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

7%

- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE PROM

7%

- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

4%

- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

3%

- Des Moines Community Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

3%

- Des Moines Playhouse

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

- Urbandale Community Theatre

WITCH

3%

- Iowa Stage Theater Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Des Moines Playhouse

TORCH SONG

2%

- Iowa Stage Theater Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- Tallgrass Theatre Company

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

2%

- CAP Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION

1%

- CAP Theatre

HARVEY

1%

- Ankeny Community Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

26%

Phil Lee -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

24%

Sam Stephen -- Des Moines Playhouse

WAITRESS

19%

Sam Stephen -- Des Moines Playhouse

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

10%

James Kolditz -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

WITCH

9%

Will Coeur -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HELLO, DOLLY!

7%

Hope Stice -- Urbandale Community Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

Will Coeur -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

23%

Brandon Record -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

16%

Renee Davenport -- Tallgrass Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Brandon Record -- Des Moines Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Sabin Fisher -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

7%

Brandon Record -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE PROM

7%

Cameron Mitchell -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

7%

Katy Merriman -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

5%

Sabin Fisher -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

HELLO, DOLLY!

5%

Anna Zaino -- Urbandale Community Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

3%

Sabin Fisher -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION

3%

Tatum Murphy -- CAP Theatre

THE PROM

3%

Jordan Miyoshi -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

3%

Connor Crotzer Scartascini -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

2%

Erin Murphy -- CAP Theatre

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL

24%

- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

18%

- Des Moines Community Playhouse

WAITRESS

18%

- Des Moines Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

BRIGHT STAR

7%

- Des Moines Playhouse

THE PROM

7%

- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

- Urbandale Community Theatre

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

3%

- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Des Moines Playhouse

ANYTHING GOES

3%

- Tallgrass Theatre Company

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

2%

- CAP Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION

2%

- CAP Theatre

WAITRESS

11%

Hannah Zepeda -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

10%

Peyton Haacke -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

10%

Jonah Mendoza -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

ANYTHING GOES

7%

Ashley Rodgers -- Tallgrass Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Maddie Davis -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Calvin Clark -- Tallgrass Theatre Company

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Vanessa Dominguez -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

4%

Wesley Goerend -- Des Moines Community Playhouse

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

4%

Evan Schettler -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

3%

Jesse Wilkerson -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

THE PROM

3%

Sammi Aaron -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Charlotte Proctor -- Des Moines Playhouse

ANASTASIA

3%

Allison Wergeland -- Carousel Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Emy Hulbert -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Ben Green -- Urbandale Community Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Andy McKissick -- Des Moines Playhouse

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Christine Yoder -- Urbandale Community Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Benjamin Green -- Des Moines Community Playhouse

WAITRESS

2%

Alex Schaeffer -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Rebecca Hunt -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Meara Wallace -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

THE PROM

2%

Erin Tracy -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

2%

Elisa Carlson -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

THE PROM

1%

Patrick Determan -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

JERSEY BOYS

1%

Gavin Runles -- Des Moines Playhouse

TORCH SONG

14%

Whit Ellsworth -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HARVEY

12%

Sean Canuso -- Ankeny Community Theatre

DRACULA:A COMEDY OF TERRORS

10%

Katie Hughes -- Des Moines Playhouse

MEN ON BOATS

8%

Jessie Worden -- Des Moines Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

8%

Grayce Wanner -- CAP Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

7%

Corley Blackford -- CAP Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

6%

Ben Nuckolls -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

MEN ON BOATS

5%

Michael Beasley -- Des Moines Playhouse

COMEDY OF ERRORS

5%

Brittny Rebhuhn -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

4%

Rebecca Shell -- Ankeny Community Theatre

UNNECESSARY FARCE

4%

Mary Yarkoski -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

4%

Katharine Yoder -- CAP Theatre

MEN ON BOATS

4%

Mary Bricker smith -- Des Moines Playhouse

MEN ON BOATS

3%

Catie miller -- Des Moines Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

3%

Jude Mangum -- CAP Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

2%

Thom Sinn -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

17%

- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

17%

- CAP Theatre

HARVEY

14%

- Ankeny Community Theatre

MEN ON BOATS

13%

- Des Moines Playhouse

A COMEDY OF ERRORS

9%

- Iowa Stage Theater Company

WITCH

9%

- Iowa Stage Theater Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

7%

- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

TORCH SONG

6%

- Iowa Stage Theater Company

UNNECESSARY FARCE

4%

- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

THE CAP RADIO HOUR

2%

- CAP Theatre

STORYVILLE

2%

- CAP Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

24%

Nicholas Amundson -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

21%

JP Ungs -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

WAITRESS

16%

Nicholas Amundson/Katie Hughes -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

9%

Aaron Kennedy -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

8%

Benjamin Kramer -- Des Moines Playhouse

ALMOST HEAVEN: SONGS OF JOHN DENVER

6%

Jess Ford -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

SALOON KEEPERS DAUGHTER

5%

Trae Blessing -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

Kate Kanne Smith -- Urbandale Community Theatre

WITCH

4%

Bobbie Buie -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HARVEY

2%

Lauren Mills, Katie Wollan -- Ankeny Community Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Dan Chase -- Ankeny Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

31%

Derek Phelps -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

31%

Christopher Williams -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

15%

Emma McCalla -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

9%

Emma McCalla -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

WITCH

8%

Keeley Wright-Ogren -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HARVEY

6%

Abby Martin -- Ankeny Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

15%

Calvin Clark -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

13%

Ty Porter -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

WAITRESS

7%

Emily Devick -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

5%

Arick Brooks -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Juan Ramirez -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Alicia Koda Scott -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

4%

Dylan Renart -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Maddie Davis -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

THE PROM

3%

Sara Schneider -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Andy McKissick -- Des Moines Playhouse

WAITRESS

3%

Josh Wing -- Des Moines Playhouse

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Canaan Richardson -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

ANASTASIA

3%

Alex Lindsley -- Carousel Theatre of Indianola

THE PROM

3%

Jake Hinrichsen -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Caitlyn Porter -- Des Moines Playhouse

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Chayse MacLennan -- Urbandale Community Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

2%

Hunter Quinn -- Clinton Area Showboat Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Benjamin Green -- Urbandale Community Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Dane Van Brocklin -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Paul Olson -- Des Moines Playhouse

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Ashley Schaeffer -- Des Moines Playhouse

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

1%

Jude Mangum -- CAP Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

1%

Meara Wallace -- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Mandy McGovern -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

BRIGHT STAR

1%

Karl Hamilton -- The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

MEN ON BOATS

20%

Jessie Worden -- Des Moines Playhouse

TORCH SONG

16%

Ethan Seiser -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

HARVEY

12%

Sabrina Fullhart -- Ankeny Community Theatre

GRAND HORIZONS

11%

Whit Ellsworth -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

10%

Sophie Bass -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

A COMEDY OF ERRORS

9%

Jennifer Green -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

7%

Jake Hinrichsen -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

WITCH

6%

Mason Ferguson -- Iowa Stage Theater Company

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

5%

Patrick Determan -- ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU

3%

Kathy Taylor -- Ames Community Theater, ACTORS

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

42%

- Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

31%

- Des Moines Playhouse

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL

10%

- Des Moines Community Playhouse

ANASTASIA YOUTH EDITION

9%

- CAP Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS YOUTH EDITION

8%

- CAP Theatre

23%

Des Moines Playhouse

17%

Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

13%

ACTORS; Ames Community Theatre

13%

The Clinton Area Showboat Theater

10%

Tallgrass Theatre Company

8%

CAP Theatre

5%

Iowa Stage Theater Company

4%

Ankeny Community Theatre

4%

The Playhouse

3%

Carousel Theatre of Indianola

2%

Urbandale Community Theatre

