SONGS TO MAKE YOU SMILE SMILE, A Virtual Community Cabaret Announced April 3

Friday, April 3, at 7:30 pm, a virtual cabaret Songs to Make You SMILE will be held benefitting five area theatres: Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, Old Creamery Theatre, Riverside Theatre, SPT Theatre, and Theatre Cedar Rapids.

The times may be uncertain, but the power of the arts to inspire and uplift is constant. Join these theatre organizations as they come together - virtually - to celebrate some of the corridor's most talented artists sharing songs and skits to make you smile.

The theatre community is facing incredibly difficult times. All have had to cancel significant programming, and as nonprofit performing arts organizations, they rely greatly on ticket sales to keep their doors open. Event donations help support these neighborhood theatres. All donations are fully tax-deductible and will be split evenly across participating organizations. In exchange, you can watch the heartwarming, soul-stirring virtual cabaret on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 pm!

For more information or to donate visit donorbox.org/songs-to-make-you-smile





