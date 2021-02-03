Oster Regent Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

Oster Regent Theatre is planning its return to the stage this summer with an all-new lineup of productions announced.

The season will kick off with Mamma Mia! in June and continue with shows such as Bring It On, the Hallelujah Girls, and more.

For more information, visit http://osterregent.com/.

Check out the full lineup below!

MAMMA MIA!

June 11th - 20th, 2021

Gary Baumgartner - Director On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding - one which includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn't know who he is! Her mother Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos, refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother's old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill, and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she'll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought! Told through the legendary music of ABBA, Mamma Mia! has become a worldwide sensation that has audiences everywhere dancing.

BRING IT ON The Musical

August 13th - 22nd, 2021

Bob Fillipone - director

Bitingly relevant, sprinkled with sass, and inspired by the hit film, Bring It On The Musical takes audiences on a high-flying journey that is filled with the complexities of friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness. Uniting some of the freshest and funniest creative minds on Broadway, Bring It On features an original story by Tony Award winner, Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), music by Pulitzer- and Tony Award-winning composer, Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), lyrics by Broadway lyricist, Amanda Green (High Fidelity), and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical.

Souvenir

Sept. 10th, 11th, and 12th, 2021

Liane Nichols - director

For more than half a century the name Florence Foster Jenkins has been guaranteed to produce explosions of derisive laughter. Not unreasonably so, as this wealthy society eccentric suffered under the delusion that she was a great coloratura soprano when she was in fact incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Nevertheless, her annual recitals in the ballroom of the Ritz Carlton hotel brought her extraordinary fame. Her growing mob of fans packed her recitals, stuffing handkerchiefs in their mouths to stifle their laughter-which Mrs. Jenkins blissfully mistook for cheers.

A Comedy of Tenors

October 9th-11th & 16th-18th, 2021

Alan Malone - director

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It's 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century-as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep the amorous Italian superstar and his hot-blooded wife from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, blissful romance and madcap delight.

Plaid Tidings

December 3rd-5th & 10th-12th, 2021

Liane Nichols - director

Plaid Tidings is a brand-new show that offers the best of Forever Plaid tied-up in a nifty package with a big Christmas bow on top! Filled with Christmas standards that have all been "Plaid-erized," our boys are back to do their Christmas Special. At first they aren't sure why they've returned, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world.

Lori Line on Piano

December 14th, 2021, 7:00PM

The Hallelujah Girls

February 18th-20th & 25th-27th, 2022

J'Kalein Madison - director

After the sudden death of a dear friend, a feisty group of women from the town of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide that life is indeed short, and they vow to change their lives and achieve their dreams. Sugar Lee Thompkins decides to reach for her elusive star by converting an abandoned church into a day spa. The SPA-DEE-DAH is born, and the fun begins thanks to Sugar Lee's dear friends Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal. The comic tension mounts when Sugar Lee's old high school boyfriend (Bobby Dwayne) shows up, and Sugar Lee's life-long rival (Bunny) vows she'll stop at nothing to steal the spa building, (which may house a surprising secret), away from Sugar Lee. "The Hallelujah Girls" is one of those silly, rollicking shows that our audiences love. It reminds us of the importance of good friends, and of not taking life so seriously that we forget to laugh and love.