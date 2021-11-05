Iowa Stage Theatre Company Will Present THE CAKE This Month

Iowa Stage Theatre Company (ISTC), central Iowa's home for award-winning theater that inspires, enlightens and entertains, returns to live performances at the Stoner Theater of Des Moines Performing Arts.

The company will present Bekah Brunstetter's The Cake, the story of a young woman who returns to her North Carolina hometown to ask her deceased mother's best friend to bake her wedding cake. But she's marrying a woman, and the friend refuses, and then things really take off. Mix in a baking reality show and a dormant marriage and things get very, very interesting.

"The Cake was about to load into the theater in March of 2020, when the world shut down" says Artistic Director Matthew McIver. "We are excited to bring this creative team back together and pick up where we left off with our artists and audiences."

Bekah Brunstetter is an acclaimed playwright and writer and producer of such television shows as American Gods and This is Us. Originally from Winston-Salem, NC, and the liberal daughter of a conservative state senator, Brunstetter brings warmth, compassion and humanity to all sides of a politically divisive question.

Jennifer Nostrala, professor of theater at Simpson College and director of ISTC's 2019 production of A Doll's House, returns to direct. Resident Artist Company member Kim Haymes plays Jen, the bride to be, and guest artist Becky Scholtec, previously Mrs. Crachit in ISTC's A Christmas Carol, plays her godmother, the baker Della. RAC members Rae Fehring and James Serpento play Macy and Tim respectively, fresh from their turns in last spring's Exit Strategy.

The sets are designed by ISTC Director of Production Jay Jagim, who was last year honored with a lifetime achievement Cloris award. Costumes created by Stephanie Wilber, with lighting design by Dakota Sommer and sound design by Brandon Kair.



Performances will run November 21-21, 2021. All performances will be at the Stoner Theater of Des Moines Performing Arts, 221 Walnut Street in downtown Des Moines. Tickets and more information at https://www.iowastage.org/the-cake