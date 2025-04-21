Des Moines Performing Arts 2025-26 Dance Series Presentations Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Des Moines Performing Arts has announced the two engagements headed to Des Moines as part of its 2025-26 Dance Series – BODYTRAFFIC and Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

These two world-class dance companies make up the 2025-26 Dance Series Season Ticket Package. Season Tickets start at $40 and are on sale now at DMPA.org. Single tickets will go on sale on a later date. To access pre-sale information, sign up for DMPA's email list by scrolling to the bottom of the DMPA.org homepage.

DANCE SERIES PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

BODYTRAFFIC

Monday, November 3, 2025 at 7 p.m.

BODYTRAFFIC, an internationally-renowned dance company from Los Angeles, has been a dynamic force in contemporary dance since its founding in 2007 by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Known for their technical prowess and versatility, BODYTRAFFIC expertly masters a repertoire that spans ballet, contemporary, modern, Afro-Cuban, and hip hop. The company thrives on a collective of diverse perspectives and styles, bringing to life the innovative visions of accomplished choreographers. By seamlessly blending local and global perspectives, BODYTRAFFIC reflects the rich diversity of their home city while pushing the boundaries of dance.

Known pieces to be performed in Des Moines include:

A Million Voices – This work is inspired by Peggy Lee, a pioneer in the art of “persona,” and whose music spurs audiences to embrace the passion of living, even in the darkest of times.

Mayday – Using the timeless music of Buddy Holly, Mayday explores the looming specter that life can be cut short at any moment… yet we still dance and move toward love.

Snap – Inspired by the ethnically diverse yet isolating crowds of L.A., it urges audiences to “snap out of” social pressures to conform and connect with individuality and to other people. The performance uses the music of James Brown.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Led by dance icons Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions Contemporary Ballet has awakened audiences to a new, exciting genre with their singular approach of reinventing dance and contemporary ballet.

The program includes Retro Suite, a high-energy ride through some of its most unforgettable works and For Crying Out Loud, a raw, unfiltered new work set to U2's “Songs of Surrender.” The full company shines in its diversity, and the raw physicality of individual dancers is undeniable.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

DMPA often offers dance classes for community members plus pre- and post-show chats for ticket holders as part of the Dance Series engagements. Check DMPA.org in the month leading up to each performance for more details.

