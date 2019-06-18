DM Playhouse Holds Auditions for A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Auditions for the hit Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder will be held at the Playhouse at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, June 24, 2019. All auditions are open to the public; no one is pre-cast. Those auditioning must bring a prepared solo; an accompanist will be provided as well as the ability to play an accompaniment track from an iPhone or similar device. Questions about auditions should be directed to Robin Spahr, 515-974-5365.



A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder contains speaking roles for 2 men and 3 women, ages 16 and up with an ensemble of 3 men and 3 women, ages 16 and up. Performances are Sept. 6-29, 2019. Where race, ethnicity, gender, age, or other personal differentiations are not specified by the script, the Playhouse casts plays without regard to these attributes, and actively encourages participation by all members of the community. A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is directed by John Viars with music direction by Brenton Brown and choreography by Alison Shafer.



Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who learns after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, the eight D'Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. A single actor plays all the not-so-nice D'Ysquiths, which adds to the merriment.



The Playhouse, now in its 100th season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For up-to-date audition information and general guidelines, visit the Playhouse website at dmplayhouse.com or contact the Playhouse at 515-974-5365.





