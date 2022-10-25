City Circle Presents ELF THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

City Circle has announced the cast of its 2022 holiday show, Elf The Musical.

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf is the Broadway musical that will keep audiences laughing this holiday season. When a young orphan crawls into Santa's bag one Christmas Eve, he is transported to the North Pole and raised as an elf. When it becomes impossible to hide Buddy's differences any longer, Buddy learns the truth and travels to New York City to find his birth father. But the world outside the North Pole is surprisingly cold for this cheerful believer, and Buddy is faced with a harsh reality when he finds out his father is on the Naughty List.

The cast of 27 performers hails from all around the Corridor, from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City, and from Coralville to Kalona. Actors range in age from 10 years old to well...Santa Claus.

Director Keegan Christopher returns to City Circle after his last holiday project, 2020's online Christmas Cabaret, and he is thrilled to bring Elf to life at the CCPA.

"Elf embodies the spirit of family, love, and the idea of people coming together, which for me is what the holidays are all about. When you combine that with catchy, beautiful music and show stopping dance numbers, what more could you ask for as a director and choreographer? It is a chance to bring the community together to celebrate that when we embrace who we are, the world is a better place. And when you add to that holiday spirit and lots of laughs, it's a perfect combination!"

Elf will run for two weekends, December 9 - 11 and December 16 - 18, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. A press event will be held at dress rehearsal on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. More information and photos will follow in the coming weeks.